New Delhi [India], August 26 : In a scathing attack on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, former Pakistan batter Ahmad Shahzad has questioned Naqvi's understanding of the game.

The criticism came in the wake of Pakistan's surprising 10-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test at Rawalpindi, marking Pakistan's first-ever loss to their Asian rivals in Test cricket.

Shahzad, known for his outspoken nature, took to his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), to express his disappointment.

He slammed Naqvi, stating that the PCB chief lacked the cricketing insight needed to lead Pakistan's cricket revival.

"This is what happens if you don't make changes in time. You got scared and you did not make decisions," Shahzad wrote.

"I was told that Mohsin Naqvi was a brave, resolute, and shrewd man with extreme power when he became the PCB chief. It was being said that if anyone could change the PCB, it would be Naqvi. But we have not seen it yet, and whatever he has done so far, this much is clear that Mohsin Naqvi has absolutely no idea about cricket," Shahzad said.

Naqvi, who assumed the role of PCB chairman earlier this year, had promised significant changes to improve Pakistan's cricket fortunes following their disappointing performance in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Despite these assurances and several changes within the team and management, Pakistan's struggles have only deepened, culminating in the historic defeat against Bangladesh.

Shahzad pointed out that Naqvi's earlier promise to overhaul Pakistan cricket after the T20 World Cup loss to India had not been fulfilled.

"When you lost to India in the T20 World Cup 2024, to keep people quiet, you said that you will do a surgery on Pakistan cricket. But you failed to do it. You lied to people just like others in the past. What did you think? That you would buy time? That after you beat Bangladesh in the Test series, people will go a little quiet and then you will implement your changes, but that did not happen," Shahzad noted.

The defeat to Bangladesh has intensified pressure on the Pakistani side, as they have now lost four consecutive Test matches, including a 3-0 series defeat against Australia earlier this year.

The last time Pakistan won a Test match at home was in early 2021 against South Africa. The recent string of poor performances in both red and white-ball formats has left fans and critics alike questioning the direction of Pakistan cricket.

Shahzad further criticized the long-standing influence of certain individuals in Pakistan cricket.

"The people that have been running Pakistan cricket for the last 12-15 years, they are still calling the shots. It has culminated in Bangladesh beating Pakistan for the first time in a Test match. I have never seen this in my life" he remarked.

As Pakistan prepares for the second Test against Bangladesh, starting on August 30 at the same venue, they face immense pressure to turn their fortunes around and avoid an unprecedented Test series defeat to Bangladesh.

With the spotlight firmly on Naqvi and the PCB, the coming days will be crucial in determining the future course of Pakistan cricket.

Recapping the first match of the series, the Rawalpindi Test had a damp start due to a delayed beginning caused by a wet outfield, but by the fifth day, it had transformed into an action-packed thriller.

Even though only 41 overs were being played on the first day, the visitors got off to a strong start, bagging four crucial wickets.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel stepped up for Pakistan on Day 2, each scoring a century to rescue the hosts. Rizwan was especially resilient after making an unbeaten 171 in a marathon innings that left him cramping by the day's end. With an eye on forcing a result, Pakistan declared their innings at 448/6.

For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim (191) and Shadnam Islam (93) displayed a stupendous performance, making Pakistan toil in the field for much of Day 4. Both came agonisingly close to significant milestones but fell just short.

At the beginning of Day 5 at 23/1, Pakistan crumbled, being bowled out for just 146, with only Rizwan offering resistance through a fighting half-century. Bangladesh's spinners stole the show, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking four wickets and Shakib Al Hasan adding three more.

The visitors needed just 30 runs for a historic win, which they achieved in under seven overs without losing a wicket.

Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after the historic win in the first Test.

