Moin Khan appointed Quetta Gladiators Team Director

Karachi, Dec 6 Quetta Gladiators have announced the appointment of former Pakistan wicketkeeper batter, Moin Khan, as Team Director for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine.

Previously, Moin Khan served as the head coach for eight consecutive years, it was under his coaching stewardship, Gladiators secured the championship title in 2019 and emerged as runners-up on two occasions.

“The Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar and the team management has decided to appoint Pakistan’s former captain and ’92 WC winner Mr. Moin Khan as Team Director,” wrote Quetta Gladiators on X.

HBL PSL Draft 2024 is set to take place at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Wednesday, 13 December 2023.

Notable players like Alex Hales, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Colin Munro, James Vince, Rassie Van der Dussen, and Hazratullah Zazai have already signed up for the draft, promising a thrilling and competitive season.

