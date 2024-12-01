"Moment of immense responsibility and opportunity...": Jay Shah outlines goals as ICC chief

New Delhi [India], December 1 : As he kickstarts his tenure as the chairperson of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah expressed his various goals he aims to fulfil during his tenure, beginning of which he termed as "moment of immense responsibility and opportunity".

Shah on Sunday started his tenure as the new International Cricket Council (ICC) chief.

Taking to X, Shah wrote in a tweet, "I am deeply honoured to begin my role as ICC Chair today. Cricket is a sport that unites millions across the globe, and this is a moment of immense responsibility and opportunity."

He also expressed that as the sport enters a "transformative phase", he is committed to working with all the member nations for the game's global growth and establishing new avenues of development.

"As we enter a transformative phase for cricket, I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and Member countries to grow the game's global footprint and create new avenues for its development," he added in another tweet.

He also said that from "grassroots initiatives to marquee events", his commitment is to make the game accessible to more people.

"From grassroots initiatives to marquee events, my vision is to make cricket accessible to more people while ensuring its evolution meets the aspirations of fans worldwide," he said in a tweet.

Shah also expressed his commitment to preserving the "stature" of Test cricket, considered "the pinnacle of the game" while enhancing his appeal to fans. He also said that women's cricket will be the "cornerstone" of the growth strategy.

"Test cricket remains the pinnacle of the game, and I am dedicated to preserving its stature while enhancing its appeal to fans. Simultaneously, women's cricket will be a cornerstone of our growth strategy as we take the sport to new horizons," he added.

In the end, Shah thanked all member boards for their trust and support, concluding with the post, "I thank all Member Boards for their trust and support. Together, we will strive to take cricket to unprecedented heights, inspiring the next generation and uniting communities through our great game of cricket."

As per a release from ICC, Shah outlined his priorities for his term, including leveraging the sport's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games as a pivotal opportunity as well as further accelerating the growth of the women's game.

"I am honoured to take on the role of ICC Chair and grateful for the support and trust of the ICC Directors and Member Boards. This is an exciting time for the sport as we prepare for the LA28 Olympic Games and work to make cricket more inclusive and engaging for fans worldwide," Shah was quoted by ICC as saying.

"We are at a critical juncture with the coexistence of multiple formats and the need to accelerate the growth of the women's game. Cricket holds immense potential globally, and I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and Member countries to seize these opportunities and take the sport to new heights," he added.

Shah brings extensive experience in cricket administration, having started his journey in 2009 with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA). During his tenure, he oversaw the development of the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

In 2019, Shah joined the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), becoming its youngest-ever honorary Secretary.

Shah will now succeed Greg Barclay as ICC Chair. Barclay was in the role from November 2020, and Shah acknowledged his contribution to ICC's achievements over the last four years.

"I would also like to thank Greg Barclay for his leadership in the role for the past four years and the milestones achieved during that period. I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and the Member countries to expand the game's reach and evolution on the global stage," he said.

In August 2024, Jay Shah was elected unopposed as the next Chairman of the ICC.

Shah was the sole nominee for the chairmanship after Greg Barclay decided not to seek a third term, as per a media release by ICC.

