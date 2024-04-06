Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 : Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Abhishek Sharma posted a heartwarming post with his mother and sister following his side's win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday.

Chennai Super Kings suffered their second consecutive defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, after Abhishek Sharma's blitz and a clinical bowling spell guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to a six-wicket victory on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Abhishek scored an explosive 37 in 12 balls, with three fours and four sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 308.33.

The 23-year-old is having a wonderful tournament so far, scoring 161 runs in four matches at an average of 40.25 and a strike rate of 217.56, with a fifty. His best score is 63 and the all-rounder is the fifth-highest scorer in the league so far.

Following his team's win, Abhishek took to his Instagram and wrote, "Moments like these. Happy to contribute for the team's win #orangearmy."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5Y55HEv0_u/?hl=en&img_index=1

Abhishek came into this IPL following a great Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament for Punjab last year, ending the tournament as the second-highest scorer with 485 runs at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of over 192, with two centuries and three fifties in 10 innings.

Though he had a fine IPL 2022, scoring 426 runs in 14 matches at an average of 30.43 and a strike rate of over 133, including two fifties, he could not get much better opportunities to bat next year due to team combinations, batting down the order, and making 226 runs in 11 matches with two fifties. He has been with the SRH franchise since 2019, after a brief stint with Delhi Capitals back in 2018.

Coming to the match, SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rachin Ravindra (12) and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) got out early, reducing CSK to 54/2 in 7.1 overs.

Then knocks from Shivam Dube (45 in 24 balls, with two fours and four boundaries), Ravindra Jadeja (31 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) and Ajinkya Rahane (35 in 30 balls, with two fours and six) took CSK to 165/5 in their 20 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/28), T Natarajan (1/39), skipper Cummins (1/29) and Jaydev Unadkat (1/29) were among the wickets for SRH.

In the run-chase, Travis Head (31 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six) and Abhishek Sharma (37 in 12 balls, with three fours and four sixes) started off really well, taking SRH to 106 in 9.4 overs. Aiden Markram scored a brilliant half-century (50 in 36 balls, with four boundaries and a six). Heinrich Klaasen (10*) and Nitish Reddy (11*) took SRH to a six-wicket win.

Moeen Ali (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Deepak Chahar and Maheesh Theekshana got a wicket too.

Abhishek's explosive knock earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.

SRH has climbed to the fifth spot with two wins and two losses in four games, giving them four points. With the same win-loss ratio, CSK is at the third spot with four points due to a better run-rate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor