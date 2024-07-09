"Month of June has been special to me": Kuldeep Yadav after winning ICC T20 WC 2024

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 : After winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India's wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav expressed his feelings on Monday by saying that the month of June has been special to him.

The Rohit Sharma-led side got hold of the prestigious T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados.

The 29-year-old took to social media and thanked his teammates, support staff, and media for being the biggest support throughout the marquee event.

"To all my fellow Indians, The month of June has been special to me and all of us. Together, we accomplished a dream that we were chasing for long. I would like to thank my teammates, the support staff, media and of course our biggest strength, the fans who kept supporting us throughout the tournament. I hope we have entertained you all and given you moments of joy that you, your family and friends will cherish with us for a lifetime The cup is home guys, we all did it," Kuldeep wrote on X.

India ended a 13-year ICC World Cup trophy drought by defeating South Africa by seven runs in the T20WC Final on June 29.

Virat was the player of the match in the final for his valuable knock of 76. Bumrah, who got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17, got the 'Player of the Tournament' honours.

On Thursday morning, the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in the national capital, Delhi, to a rousing welcome from fans eagerly waiting for a glimpse of their favourite heroes and the trophy.

Following their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the players had an open bus victory parade in Mumbai, from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The champion team was also felicitated with the prize money of Rs 125 crore by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers.

Players also talked about their win, and the performances of key players in the T20 World Cup inside a jam-packed Wankhede and danced their hearts out. The event also featured the players taking a victory lap to the tune of the country's national song, 'Vande Mataram'.

