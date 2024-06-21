Monty Panesar believes spinner Kuldeep Yadav is the 'X factor' for Team India in T20 WC 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : Former England cricketer Monty Panesar believes that spinner Kuldeep Yadav is the 'X factor' for Team India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

After missing the group stage of the marquee event, Kuldeep managed to make his place in the playing eleven against Afghanistan in the Super Eights of the tournament. Against the Afghan side, the 29-year-old picked up two wickets and gave 32 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 8.00.

Speaking to ANI, Panesar pointed out that no other team has a left-arm China man spinner which gives India an advantage. The former cricketer added that India's bowling attack is the strongest people have seen in a long time.

"The contrast of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel works really well. Axar got a high arm release so that's a great variation. Kuldeep Yadav is really the X factor. No other team has a left-arm China man spinner in their squad except for India. I think Kuldeep's four overs are also going to be difficult for the opposition. India's bowling department is probably the strongest we have seen in a long time," Panesar told ANI.

He added that pacer Jasprit Bumrah is very valuable for the Men in Blue side.

"India got a great opportunity. Jasprit Bumrah is massive in four overs. I feel like when the other teams who play against India, it's like a 16-over game because Bumrah's four overs are too good, from that point of view Jasprit Bumrah is very valuable. The Indian side is too strong," he added.

Panesar added that Bumrah has been phenomenal for the Men in Blue in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"Bumrah has been phenomenal. He just lives time and time again. When he has to contribute to the Indian side, he is always delivering. So, fingers crossed for all the India fans, they want him to keep performing as the tournament progresses. Bumrah's four overs will be absolutely massive," he added.

Bumrah picked up three wickets and gave away seven runs in his three-over spells at an economy rate of 1.80.

Recapping India's match against Afghanistan, India won the toss and elected to bat first. India was struggling at 90/4 at one point, then came a match-saving 60-run partnership between Suryakumar Yadav (53 in 28 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Hardik Pandya (32 in 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes) that took India to 181/8 in their 20 overs.

Rashid Khan (3/26) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/33) were the top bowlers for Afghanistan.

In the run-chase of 182 runs, Afghanistan never looked threatening and lost wickets regularly. Azmatullah Omarzai (26 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six) was the only one to cross the 20-run mark as other batters failed miserably against Bumrah (3/7), Arshdeep (3/36) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/32). Afghanistan was bundled out for 134 runs in their 20 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav was given the 'Player of the Match' award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor