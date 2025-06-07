New Delhi [India], June 7 : Former cricketer Tom Moody has backed Australia to pip South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which is slated to kick off on Wednesday at Lord's, but cautioned his former side to be wary of Marco Jansen, who will be a "genuine threat."

Australia is on the cusp of scripting another milestone. If the Baggy Greens trounce the Proteas, they will become the first team to defend the WTC mace successfully.

The Pat Cummins-led side has exuded its winning pedigree with famous triumphs in the WTC 2023 final at The Oval and the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Moody expects Australia to embrace the challenge and prosper in the high-stakes fixture.

"The Australians have built that reputation through consistent success in major tournaments. When it comes to ICC events, Australia somehow elevates their game to another level as a team. They genuinely embrace the challenges of tournament cricket and thrive under the pressure of these high-stakes matches," Moody said on Star Sports.

"It's also about confidence. Historically, many of their players have won multiple ICC tournaments, and they've grown up watching previous generations achieve the same success. That winning mentality is ingrained in them," he added.

While Moody sees Australia as on-paper favourites, he identified South Africa's two quicks who can make the defending champions toil hard for runs. Apart from Kagiso Rabada, who has delivered repeatedly, Moody sees the lanky quick Jansen to pose a genuine threat to Australia.

"You can never discount Rabada and especially Jansen. At nearly seven feet tall, Marco Jansen brings height, bounce, and new-ball swing - he'll be a genuine threat. And Rabada? We know his Test pedigree - he's delivered repeatedly," he said.

Despite being aware of the menace South Africa can pose, Moody still backed Australia, considering the experience of its pace express mainstays, captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

"That said, I'd still back Australia here - not out of bias, but experience. With Hazlewood, Cummins, and Starc - three battle-hardened pacers who've played multiple Ashes in England - they know Lord's intimately. And let's not forget Nathan Lyon's perfect supporting role," he added.

