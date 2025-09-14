Mooney, Litchfield shine as Australia clinches eight-wicket win over India in 1st ODI

New Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 14 : A pure batting display from Australia secures them a clinical eight-wicket win against India in the first ODI to kick off their World Cup preparations in New Chandigarh on Sunday.

A comprehensive win for Australia. They chased down 281 with almost 6 overs to spare. Annabel Sutherland added a 100+ stand with Beth Mooney to close the game out.

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield opened the innings while chasing 282. The duo stitched 45 runs for the opening wicket before Kranti Goud got the better of Healy for 27 off 33 balls, and Ellyse Perry joined Litchfield in the middle.

Litchfield in the 15th over crossed her 50-run mark. In the 16th over, Australia crossed the 100-run mark after Phoebe Litchfield drove the ball towards wide long-off for a single.

Ellyse Perry walked off the field after making 30 runs off 38 balls. She had a calf strain and was unable to continue after trying out a few balls. Beth Mooney replaced her.

After a brilliant innings, Litchfield was removed by Sneh Rana in the 27th over, for 88 runs off 80, including 14 fours, and Annabel Sutherland joined Mooney in the middle.

Australia in the 33rd over completed 200 runs with Beth Mooney 39 (38) and Annabel Sutherland 16 (20) on the crease. Mooney brought up her fifty with barely breaking a sweat and raced to a 45-ball half-century.

Following Mooney's fifty, Australia started to increase the scoring rate, finishing the game in 44.1 overs, with Annabel Sutherland also completing her fifty.

India just didn't turn up in the second innings. They were poor in the field, dropping four catches (two from Litchfield on 0 and 56) and numerous misfields.

Earlier in the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Pratika Rawal (64 in 96 balls, with six fours) and Smriti started things off for India with a 114-run opening stand as both slammed fifties.

Harleen Deol (54 in 57 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) also had a 46-run stand for the fifth wicket with wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh (25 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six), which helped India beyond the 200-run mark.

India scored 281/7 in their 50 overs. Megan Schutt (2/45) in seven overs was the leading bowler for Australia. Annabel Sutherland, Alana King and Tahlia McGrath also got a wicket each.

India will need to defend 282 runs to start off this three-match series with a win and put themselves in good standing ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup at home, starting from September 30 against Sri Lanka at Guwahati.

Also, Mandhana overtook New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite to become the seventh-highest run-getter in ODIs. Mandhana achieved this milestone during her side's first ODI against Australia at New Chandigarh.

During the match, Mandhana played a fine knock of 58 in 63 balls, with six fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 92.06.

Now in 106 ODIs, Mandhana has scored 4,646 runs at an average of 46.46, with 11 centuries and 32 fifties in 106 innings and a best score of 136, overcoming Satterthwaite (4,639 runs in 145 innings with seven centuries).

At the top of the ODI run-scoring is Indian legend Mithali Raj, with 7,805 runs in 232 matches and 211 innings at an average of 50.68, with seven centuries and 64 fifties and a best score of 125*.

Notably, this was also skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's 150th ODI, but she failed to score, making just 11 in nine balls.

