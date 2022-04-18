More than 2,500 differently-abled cricketers register to play for India: DCCI

New Delhi, April 18 The registration process for the differently-abled cricket players was set open by the BCCI-appointed Differently-Abled Cricket Committee through the Differently-abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) nearly a week ago, and till now, nearly 2,600 players have registered themselves.

In an attempt to collect the data of Differently-Abled Cricketers of India and to streamline the entire process, the registration process has been initiated.

"We are also collecting the data of support staff who have experience of working with Differently Abled Cricketers. DCCI is the only body that is supported by BCCI for the promotion and development of cricket for differently-abled players.

"All the data collected will be shared with the BCCI which will further be divided state-wise and sent to state associations. This data will allow us to plan our activities efficiently. State Cricket Associations such as Punjab, Hyderabad, Pondicherry, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tripura etc have already formed Differently-Abled Cricket Committees at the state level and other states are also in the process," the DCCI said in a statement.

Ravi Kant Chauhan, secretary-General of DCCI and member of BCCI's Committee for Differently-Abled, said, "Right now there are many organisations claiming themselves to represent the country without any consent of the BCCI."

"This often leads to the exploitation of players. We want to stop all this and bring a system in place just like BCCI has for men and women players."

