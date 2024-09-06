"More than a team, it's a family": Ishant Sharma on Purani Dilli 6's journey to semi-finals

New Delhi [India], September 6 : Veteran Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma has expressed his admiration for the leadership and camaraderie within the Purani Dilli 6 team during their campaign in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL).

The team secured a spot in the semi-finals on Monday after a commanding 33-run victory over Central Delhi Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Although Ishant has not been able to play in the tournament, he remained a key figure within the Purani Dilli 6 camp.

Reflecting on the journey, Ishant emphasized the family-like atmosphere fostered by the team and credited team owner Akash Nangia for his support.

"Till now it has been a great experience, but unfortunately I've not been able to play. I would say it is just not a team but a family. The way players have played and supported each other. The way Aakash (Nangia) has helped each and everyone in the team is really commendable," Ishant was quoted in a release from DPL as saying.

Purani Dilli 6 made a comeback in the Delhi Premier League by winning back to back games. It was the first time Purani Dilli 6 won two consecutive games, and it helped them reach the semi-finals in style.

Looking ahead to the semi-finals, Ishant offered words of encouragement to his teammates, advising them to stay focused and continue playing with the same passion and unity that brought them this far.

"Just keep on doing things and forget who is in front of you. Play with your heart and focus on every little things that will eventually result in making you the winner," he added.

Purani Dilli 6 squad: Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor