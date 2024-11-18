Perth [Australia], November 18 : India bowling coach Morn Morkel had a fun banter with Mohammed Siraj during India's intra-squad match simulation training ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series opener in Perth against Australia on Friday.

India players and coaching staff have elevated their preparations for the opening Test against Australia. The five Tests that will be played till early January will decide whether featuring in the third World Test Championship final lies in India's fate or not.

With the intensity that the series holds, players have had unwavering focus throughout the closed-door practice session and match simulation.

While the focus remains on kicking off the series with a bang, players certainly are having a fun banter to keep the pressure off their shoulders.

After Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah shared a hilarious moment during the nets session, Morkel and Siraj now have one of their own.

While Morkel was talking about the ongoing preparations for the opening Test, Siraj sneaked up from behind with the batting gear on. He started to listen closely to Morkel's words with some hilarious expressions.

After Morkel spotted Siraj standing behind him, he put his arms around the Indian pacer's shoulder. With a broad smile, he called Siraj a "legend" and expressed his hopes for Siraj for the upcoming series.

"This man is a legend. He's got a big heart, aggressive mindset and one of the leaders of the attack. I'm very excited to see how he goes on this tour. Last tour, he was the go-to man in tough situations, and we're excited to see more of that senior role coming out on a very important tour," Morkel said in a video posted by the BCCI.

Siraj will be keen to deliver some fiery spells after his underwhelming run with the ball during home Tests. During the two Tests against Bangladesh, he managed to scythe just four wickets before seeing a further dip in his form.

In the three Tests against New Zealand, Siraj only featured in two matches and had a meagre two wickets to his name, summing up his run in the two series before the BGT.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor