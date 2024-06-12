Mortal remains of MCA president Amol Kale reach his Mumbai residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : The mortal remains of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale reached his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Amol Kale passed away in New York on Monday at the age of 47.

Expressing its condolences, MCA said his visionary leadership and efforts will be remembered

"We are deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of our President, Shri. Amol Kale. On behalf of the Apex Council, Member Clubs, Staff members, and our entire MCA family, we offer our deepest condolences to his family. His visionary leadership and efforts will be remembered in our hearts forever," the MCA said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah also expressed condolences on Amol Kale's demise.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MCA President Amol Kale. His dedication to Mumbai cricket was exemplary. Deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time," Shah wrote on X.

Kale has had a successful term with the Mumbai Cricket Association as its president after being elected in 2022.

It was during his tenure when the MCA agreed to give a 100 per cent pay raise to its senior men's cricketers from the 2024-25 season. The decision was approved at the MCA's recent apex council meeting. It will effectively double a player's earnings through the season.

