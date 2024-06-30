MoS Raksha Khadse congratulates Team India for winning T20 World Cup after 17 years

Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 : Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse congratulated Rohit Sharma-led Team India for winning the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup after 17 years.

The Men in Blue won the T20 World Cup 2024 after beating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados.

In a statement, Khadse said that the Men in Blue have taken the country's name forward.

"I congratulate and extend my wishes to all the players of Team India. They have taken forward the name of our country. Team India has won this title after 17 years...," Khadse said.

Recapping the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

