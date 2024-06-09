"Most important part was the start openers gave us": Rashid Khan after win over New Zealand in T20 World Cup

Guyana [West Indies], June 9 : Following the win against New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup, Afghanistan skipper and leg-spinner Rashid Khan lauded the openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran for setting the tone for the other batters during the fixture.

Gurbaz and Zadran put on a partnership of 103 in 14.3 overs before the latter was dismissed after scoring 44 runs off 41 balls with three four and two sixes in his innings.

"It's just about the opposition, they bowled well. It's not about like the skills we don't have, the talent we don't have, it's just about the opposition bowled well. In T20 it's always there like such kind of tracks, where you will have those problems in the 20 overs. Either you will have a problem in the beginning of the innings or in the middle or in the death. To be honest, in this competition so far, we have a little bit struggled in the last four or five overs, but the most important part was that the start openers gave us, a 100-run stand and that we tried to carry it on, but in the last overs, especially in this condition," Rashid said in the post-match press conference.

"I think it's going to be very hard for the batter who comes in straight away from the ball once he tries to hit. We still need to work on those areas where we can improve it and be smarter, be more using the mind, rather than just going for six every ball. I feel like if we just find more gaps and try to be smarter than the bowler, I think that's where we can get that success and I still think we have done a brilliant job so far," the leg spinner added.

The cricketer went on to say that it's very important in T20 to get a good start in the power play whether you are batting or bowling.

"As long we are in West Indies - definitely you will see those dances and definitely we have the bowling coach DJ Bravo so definitely once he is there in the dugout, he will teach you lots of moves of the dances so - I think the way he bowled in the last two games is great, he has given all of us a great start in the last two games. And I feel it's very important in T20 where you get a good start in the power play, either you batting or bowling. I feel that is very important," the 25-year-old said.

The spinner hailed the left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi.

"The way Fazal has given us those starts in both the games gave that energy to the team and which we had carried on after the power play. And especially today, Nabi, the way he bowled in the power play first two overs, I feel that was very important for us to have support and give the kind of support Fazal needs from the other end. So yeah, we will teach him some more dance moves as well Fazal. I hope you guys will like it," Rashid concluded.

Coming to the match, New Zealand won the toss and put Afghanistan to bat first. An opening partnership of 103 runs between Gurbaz (80 in 56 balls, with five fours and five sixes) and Zadran (44 in 41 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and a cameo from Azmatullah Omarzai (22 in 13 balls, with a four and two sixes) took Afghanistan to 159/6 in their 20 overs.

Trent Boult (2/22) and Matt Henry (2/37) were the top bowlers for Kiwis.

In the run-chase of 160 runs, Kiwis lost wickets at regular intervals with Fazalhaq Farooqi (4/17) and Rashid (4/17) destroying them within their opening spell. Only Glenn Phillips (18) and Matt Henry (12) touched the double-digit mark and Kiwis were bundled out for 75 in 15.2 overs.

Gurbaz was the 'Player of the Match' for his knock.

