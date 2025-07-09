"Most muddled top three in my lifetime": Stuart Broad slams Australia's new top order

Kingston [Jamaica], July 9 : Following David Warner's retirement at the end of 2023 and Marnus Labuschagne's recent dip in form, Australia have fielded a new-look top three featuring Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, and Cameron Green. This reshuffled top order has drawn criticism from former England bowler Stuart Broad, who labelled it the most 'muddled' top three he has seen in his lifetime, as per the official website of the ICC.

Having featured in 40 Ashes Tests and bowling to legendary Australian top order batters like Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, and Ricky Ponting, Broad expressed concern over the lack of clarity and stability in Australia's current Test top order.

"I'm not out of place in thinking it's the most muddled top three in my lifetime. I've grown up with Hayden, Langer and Ponting," Broad said on The Grade Cricketer podcast, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

"But I think Usman is struggling. Cameron Green at three... he's a six, isn't he? Or a five. Anyone who used to take off stump guard would really excite me as an opening bowler because they play at the fifth stump and don't know where their off stump is," he added.

"Ultimately, with Labuschagne, I know he's struggled for a couple of years, but he's a good player. So I'd be surprised if he doesn't come back into the frame at some stage," he said.

Stuart Broad emphasised the importance of Australia's top order seeing off the new ball to protect the middle order of Steve Smith and Travis Head to allow them to play their natural game, something they have struggled with in recent times. He noted that this is particularly crucial for Steve Smith, whom he knows firsthand can be extremely dangerous once he settles in.

"They need to find a way to protect Smith and Head at four and five, who are unbelievable, and Carey is playing great at seven," he said.

"You can't have Steve Smith in so early every game. One of Australia's greatest strengths is when 'Smudger' arrives with a 35-over old ball and it's doing nothing, so they need to find a way to do that," he added.

Australia's top order will face another stern test, this time under lights, as they gear up for the pink-ball Test against the West Indies in Kingston starting July 12. The visitors have already sealed the three-match series 2-0.

