Chhapra (Bihar) [India], October 25 : Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Vishvas Sarang condemned the incident of Australian women's cricketers facing "inappropriate behaviour" from a motorcyclist in Indore, saying that such incidents do not have a place in a civilised society and the administration will take such action that such incidents would not happen again.

Cricket Australia released a statement to confirm that two members of the Australian women's team were allegedly "approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist" on Thursday. The Australian team is currently in Indore for the ongoing Women's World Cup.

Speaking to ANI, Sarang said, "The incident is shameful and the accused has been apprehended by the police. We respect our guests, and such incidents hold no place in society. Thus, the administration will take an action that ensures that such incidents do not take place in the future."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia condemned the incident as well, saying that the board has zero tolerance for such incidents and appreciated Madhya Pradesh for nabbing the accused.

In his official statement, Saikia said, "It is a very condemnable but stray incident. India is known for its hospitality and care. We have zero tolerance for such incidents. We appreciate the State Police (Madhya Pradesh) for their prompt action to nab the culprit. Let the law take its course to punish the culprit. We assure to revisit our safety protocols if required to further tighten the security."

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla also condemned the incident, saying to ANI, "The entire incident is very unfortunate, and we condemn it. Such incidents should not happen. People should take care of foreign players who have come as guests to our nation. Whatever steps need to be taken at the level of BCCI and Madhya Pradesh Cricket, we will take all required steps and precautions. The police has nabbed the accused."

On Thursday morning, two Australian women's cricketers left their team hotel and headed to a cafe ahead of their clash against South Africa. It was during this period that the two Australian cricketers were allegedly "inappropriately touched".

The Australian team's management security complained about the "inappropriate behaviour" faced by the two players, and an FIR was subsequently registered.

"CA can confirm two members of the Australian Women's team were approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a cafe in Indore. The matter was reported by team security to police, who are handling the matter," CA said in a statement as quoted by Fox Sports Australia.

Indore's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Crime Branch), Rajesh Dandotiyan, confirmed that the accused, Aqueel, was identified and arrested following an Intensive Strategic Operation.

"The Security officers of the women's Australian Cricket Team filed a complaint that two members of the team faced inappropriate behaviour. An FIR was registered, and the accused was identified and arrested following an Intensive Strategic Operation. The accused Aqueel is a resident of Azadnagar," he told ANI.

"He has been charged under sections 74 and 78 of the BNS. The incident occurred around 11 am on October 23, when members of the women's Australian Cricket Team were walking towards a cafe from their hotel. We are examining if there were any shortfalls in the security protocols," he added.

