MS Dhoni and Wife Sakshi Cast Their Votes in Jharkhand Assembly Polls; Ranchi Records Low Voter Turnout (Watch Video)

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 13: Former Indian cricketer and legendary World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni cast his vote at a polling booth in Ranchi for the Jharkhand Assembly elections.The 43-year-old cricketer was accompanied by his wife, Sakshi. A voter turnout of 59.28 per cent was recorded till 3 pm in the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections, as per the Election Commission of India.

Seraikella-Kharsawan constituency is leading with 66.38 per cent turnout, followed by Lohardaga and Simdega with 65.99 per cent and 64.31 per cent respectively.





VIDEO | Jharkhand Elections 2024: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, along with his wife Sakshi, arrives to cast his vote at DAV Jawahar Vidya Mandir in Ranchi. #JharkhandAssemblyElections2024pic.twitter.com/8Ihhdlb1nj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 13, 2024

According to the ECI, the state's capital city Ranchi has so far recorded the lowest voter turnout of 53.40 per cent, while the district of Palamu recorded 56.57 per cent. The voter turnout for Ramgarh is 59.22 per cent, Khunti is 63.35 per cent, Gumla is 64.59 per cent, West Singhbum is 60.35 per cent, Latehar is 62.81 per cent, Garhwa is 61.06 per cent, Eat Singhbum is 58.72 per cent and Hazaribagh is 57.16 per cent.

Voting for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections began on Wednesday morning, with voting taking place in 43 out of the state's 81 seats. Jharkhand Police is also using drones for surveillance in Ranchi.

