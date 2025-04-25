MS Dhoni Becomes Only 4th Indian Player To Play 400 T20 Matches; Achieves Feat During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni achieved a remarkable milestone on Sunday, playing his 400th T20 match during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Dhoni joins an elite group of Indian cricketers to reach this landmark. He becomes just the fourth Indian to feature in 400 T20 matches, following Rohit Sharma (456), Dinesh Karthik (412), and Virat Kohli (408).

As of his 400th T20 game, Dhoni has scored 7,566 runs in the format, averaging 38.02 with a strike rate of 135.90. He has hit 28 fifties and has a high score of 84*. Behind the stumps, Dhoni has taken 227 catches and made 91 stumpings. His tally of 7,294 runs as a wicketkeeper-batter is the fourth-most in T20 history.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has also set a record for most appearances in the IPL with 273 caps. In the league, he has accumulated 5,377 runs at an average of 38.96 and a strike rate of 137.87. He has hit 24 fifties and has a high score of 84*. Additionally, Dhoni has scored 373 fours and 260 sixes in IPL matches.

Dhoni's leadership in the IPL is equally impressive. He has captained CSK in 230 matches, a record for any player. Under his guidance, CSK has won five IPL titles. His record includes 134 wins, 93 losses, and two matches with no result.

Dhoni’s return as CSK captain came midway through IPL 2025 after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to an elbow injury. Dhoni's influence as a captain is evident in his numerous achievements, both in IPL and international cricket.

In T20 internationals, Dhoni featured in 98 matches, scoring 1,617 runs at an average of 37.6. He retired from international cricket in 2020. Under his leadership, India won the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, further cementing his legacy as one of the most successful T20 players in history.