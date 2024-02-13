MS Dhoni Gifts Signed Cricket Bat to Childhood Friend Paramjit Singh

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni presented a signed bat to his childhood friend Paramjit Singh, known as Chottu. Paramjit expressed his pride, stating, "I'm feeling very proud. MS has always been there with us; that's our friendship. He's given me his signed bat," Paramjit told Sports Tak in Hindi.

Who is Paramjit Singh?

Paramjit Singh lives in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and owns a small sports supply store in the capital city. Singh used to be a cricketer himself, and Dhoni was his junior, which is why he recognized his talent and pushed for MS Dhoni to go forward. Paramjit was the one friend who stuck by Mahi through thick and thin and was the person who got MS Dhoni his bat sponsorship. He travelled to Jalandhar for six months to get this sponsorship for Dhoni, who was a rising star in cricket at the time.

In the 2016 biopic on the life of the legendary Indian cricketer, titled 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,' Dhoni's relationships with his friends were portrayed on the big screen.

In an interview with Jagran, Paramjit Singh said that even though he had a chance, he never once went to the stadium to watch Dhoni play with Team India. Instead, he remains glued to his small television inside his Ranchi sports store. Paramjit Singh still resides in Ranchi and runs a sports supply store, and has a bat signed by MS Dhoni as well as the entire Team India in the backdrop of his store.

MS Dhoni Spotted With Sticker Of His Childhood Friend's Shop's Name On Bat

Dhoni recently made headlines as he was spotted using a bat adorned with a Prime Sports sticker, a shop owned by Paramjit, in his hometown. The image of Dhoni's bat with the Prime Sports sticker, along with a picture of Paramjit at his shop, went viral on social media last week.

The 42-year-old cricketer is gearing up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he will lead the Chennai Super Kings in their quest for a record sixth title in IPL 2024. Despite speculation about this potentially being Dhoni's final season, he has not revealed his future plans in the league. Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2019 after an illustrious career that included 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is since his debut in 2004. Notably, he is the only captain to achieve success in all three ICC tournaments - the World T20 (2007), ODI World Cup (2011), and Champions Trophy (2013).