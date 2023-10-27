MS Dhoni hints at playing in IPL 2024 after successful knee surgery

MS Dhoni has offered a massive update on his knee injury and his return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with Chennai Super Kings. The 2011 World Cup winning skipper attended an event in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 26, and the 42-year-old confirmed that the doctors told him he would feel better by November. The legendary wicketkeeper batter further revealed that his knee survived the operation and he is going through the rehabilitation phase. During the event, MS Dhoni was quizzed by the host who started off by saying that he had retired from cricket, after which the person sitting beside the CSK captain interrupted the host, and remarked that ‘Thala’ had only retired from international cricket.

As soon as MS Dhoni himself said yes, the crowd started to cheer for the cricketer, after which he pointed to a fan from the stage saying, “CSK fans.”“Knee has survived the operation, going through the rehab patch, the doctor told me you would feel much better by November. But no problem in day-to-day routine,” said Dhoni. Dhoni had promised his fans that he would return in IPL 2024, breaking the silence on his future after leading CSK to their fifth league title.“ Circumstantially, it’s the best time to announce retirement. The easy thing for me is to say is thank you and retire. But the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to (see me) play one more season,” Dhoni had said at the Narendra Modi Stadium after CSK beat Gujarat Titans in May. Dhoni was marred by a knee injury which limited him to cameo appearances with the bat last season.



