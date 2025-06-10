India cricketer MS Dhoni gave his first reaction after being formally inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. The former India captain was among seven iconic players added to the ICC Hall of Fame at a glittering ceremony held at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London. Dhoni, who has more than 17000 international runs and is the only captain to win all three ICC white-ball tournaments, felt honoured as the ICC recognised the contributions of the cricketers through its Hall of Fame programme, launched in 2009.

"It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world. To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever," he said. Dhoni became the 11th Indian cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Before him, Sunil Gavaskar, Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Vinoo Mankad, Dian Edulji, Virender Sehwag, Neetu David were bestowed with the honour.

Under Dhoni's leadership, India rose to take the top prize in all formats: winning the inaugural ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007, leading the Test rankings for 18 months from December 2009, and finally winning the 50-over World Cup in 2011, when he struck the winning six in the final against Sri Lanka. Apart from Dhoni, the other male cricketers to get the honour were South Africa's Hashim Amla, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, and New Zealand great Daniel Vettori. Pakistan's Sana Mir and former England wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor were the two women inductees who took the total Hall of Famers to 122.