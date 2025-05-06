MS Dhoni Injured? Coach Eric Simons Gives BIG Fitness Update Ahead of KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Eric Simons confirmed that skipper MS Dhoni is fit and will play in the upcoming match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2025. Amid speculation over Dhoni’s fitness, Simons said on Tuesday that the veteran keeper-batter is in good shape and understands his preparation needs well. Dhoni had missed two consecutive practice sessions ahead of the match, leading to doubts over his availability.

“With regards to MS, he knows his situation very well. He knows where he is in terms of his preparations,” Simons said during the pre-match press conference. “He always works very hard at the beginning of a tournament and then allows himself to taper off. He gets himself in a space where he is ready. So, no issues. He will play tomorrow.”

Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. CSK, who are out of the playoff race, are currently at the bottom half of the points table with just two wins this season.

Dhoni, who took over the captaincy mid-season after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out, has not been able to turn the team’s fortunes around. The five-time champions became the first team to be eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoff race.

Speaking about Dhoni’s leadership, Simons praised the experienced cricketer for his smooth handling of the transition and his support for Ruturaj Gaikwad.

“He doesn’t impose himself on anybody. He was always an influence,” Simons said. “It was a very smooth transition because of the closeness of his relationship with Rutu and the way he has advised and nurtured him, both in selection conversations and tactics on the field.”

CSK will look to end their disappointing campaign on a positive note when they take on KKR.