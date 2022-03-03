MS Dhoni-led CSK arrive in Surat, defending champions kick off IPL 2022 preparations

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have arrived in Surat to kick off preparations for their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign. The franchise on Thursday shared a fun video of their players arriving in Surat led by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. CSK will be staying in Surat for a period of 2-weeks, and the players have started to arrive for their preparatory camp ahead of the 15th season.

According to ESPNcricinfo interaction with CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, the team management decided to start the pre-season camp in Surat in order to get used to the conditions. He also confirmed that the camp will start by March 8. The entire IPL season will take place in Mumbai and Pune while Surat is on the border of Gujarat and Maharashtra. According to Viswanathan, the overseas coaching staff led by head coach Stephen Fleming will be arriving around March 12. The IPL 2022 season will be held from March 26-May 29. A total of 70 league matches will be played across four international standard venues in Mumbai and Pune. CSK entered the IPL 2022 mega auction with a purse of Rs 48 crore after handing out a salary of Rs 42 crore of their 4 retained players.Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Mitchell Santner Dwayne Bravo and Robin Uthappa rejoined the franchise for huge sums of money.