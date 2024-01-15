MS Dhoni Receives Invitation for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Former India cricket captain MS Dhoni, a World Cup-winning legend, has been extended an invitation to attend the "Pran Pratishtha ceremony" of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The invitation was personally handed to Dhoni at his residence in Ranchi on Monday, January 15. Dhananjay Singh, co-province secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and Karmaveer Singh, State Organization General Secretary of BJP, were present during the formal invitation presentation.

MS Dhoni joins the list of cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, who have received invitations to attend the historic Ram temple consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya. Sachin Tendulkar was also formally invited at his residence in Mumbai on January 13. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has undertaken the responsibility of extending invitations to over 6000 individuals across the country, with various celebrities from diverse fields expected to attend the ceremony.

Notably, MS Dhoni, who returned to Ranchi after celebrating the New Year in Dubai with family and friends, has been actively preparing for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. The veteran cricketer underwent knee surgery post the IPL 2023 triumph with Chennai Super Kings and has since been focused on regaining full fitness for the upcoming season. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, remains an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Despite bidding adieu to international cricket, he has continued to lead CSK to two IPL titles, showcasing his unwavering commitment to the sport.