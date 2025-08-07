MS Dhoni REVEALS Virat Kohli’s ‘Hidden Talents’, Says, “If He Is in the Mood…” (VIDEO)

MS Dhoni on Virat Kohli: Former India captain MS Dhoni shared a lighter side of Virat Kohli during a recent event in Chennai. Dhoni said that Kohli enjoys singing, dancing, and mimicry and called him a “very entertaining” personality when he is in the mood. “He sings well. He is a good dancer. He is good at mimicry. If he is in the mood, he is very, very entertaining,” Dhoni told anchor Bhavana Balakrishnan during the event.

Looks like everyone’s a fan of Kohli’s mimicry in the dressing room....everyone has a story about it. pic.twitter.com/FSMySgRRlR — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) August 6, 2025

Dhoni and Kohli have shared a close bond since their days together in the Indian team. Kohli began his international career under Dhoni’s captaincy and later succeeded him as skipper across formats. The two also had excellent understanding while running between the wickets.

Both cricketers were part of India’s winning squads in the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. They also faced off several times in the IPL, with Dhoni leading Chennai Super Kings and Kohli playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Dhoni had a tough IPL 2025 season. He scored 196 runs in 14 matches at an average below 25 and a strike rate of 135.17. Chennai Super Kings finished at the bottom of the table for the first time in their history, with just four wins.

Dhoni took over captaincy midway through the season after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to an elbow injury. Despite concerns about his knee and future in the game, Dhoni was retained ahead of the season as an 'Uncapped Player' for Rs 4 crore. Fans are now left wondering if IPL 2025 was Dhoni’s final appearance in the tournament.