MS Dhoni Spotted Riding Bike in Ranchi After IPL 2025 Season; Photo Goes Viral (See Pics)

Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star MS Dhoni was seen riding his bike in his hometown Ranchi after the end of the IPL 2025 season. Dhoni, known for his passion for motorcycles, was riding a Kawasaki bike while dressed in a grey t-shirt, black track pants and shoes. He carried a backpack and wore a helmet during the ride. The 43-year-old cricketer is often seen enjoying bike rides in Ranchi, especially during the off-season. A photo of Dhoni’s latest outing was shared on X (formerly twitter) and quickly went viral among fans.

CSK had a tough IPL 2025 season. The team was the first to be knocked out of the playoff race and finished at the bottom of the points table. CSK won only four of their 14 matches and collected just eight points after ten defeats. They did end their campaign on a positive note with a big 83-run win over Gujarat Titans in their final league match. Dhoni returned as CSK captain after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to injury after five games. Fans hoped that Dhoni’s leadership would revive the team's performance. However, CSK continued to struggle despite his return.

Before the season, Dhoni was kept for Rs 4 crore as an uncapped player. He played 13 innings and scored 196 runs. His average was 24.50 and his strike rate was 135.17. People have talked about his form and future in the team. But reports say Dhoni will probably play in the next IPL season. Dhoni is one of the most successful IPL captains. He has led CSK to five title wins.