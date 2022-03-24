MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, Ravindra Jadeja named new skipper

MS Dhoni has handed over the CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022. Speculation about Dhoni's future in the IPL has become a constant, but the former skipper had made it clear that there is a richer legacy that he is targeting. He pushed Ravindra Jadeja to the higher retention bracket after making it clear last year that he wanted to make sure that CSK manage to retain a strong core group.

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," read a statement from CSK. MS Dhoni has left a legacy behind which is incredibly tough for anyone to reach. 12 seasons as CSK captain, 9 finals and 4 trophies. This is also the first time that CSK will be led by a different player in a full-time capacity and this clearly indicates that Dhoni is preparing the franchise to move on from him. It is still unclear if this will be his last season but for the first time, he will play in the yellow jersey as a player.