Mukesh, Samson shine as India beat Zimbabwe by 42 runs to secure T20I series 4-1

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 14 : A fine four-wicket spell by Mukesh Kumar and half-century by Sanju Samson were the highlights as India defeated Zimbabwe by 42 runs in the fifth and final T20I at Harare to secure the series on Sunday.

India has won the series 4-1.

In the run chase of 168 runs, India was off to a fine start as pacer Mukesh Kumar clean bowled Wessly Madhevere for a duck. Zimbabwe was 1/1 in 0.3 overs.

Brian Bennett and Tadinawanashe Marumani tried to put India under pressure, getting three boundaries in Tushar Deshpande's over. However, before the threat could increase, Mukesh ended it, with the ball getting top edge of Bennett's bat and reaching Shivam Dube at third man. Bennett was gone for 10 in eight balls. Zimbabwe was 15/2 in 2.3 overs.

In the later half of the powerplay, Marumani joined with Dion Myers and targeted Mukesh and spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Zimbabwe ended the powerplay on high, with three boundaries against Bishnoi and 16 runs from the over. At the end of six overs, Zimbabwe was 47/2, with Marumani (22*) and Myers (12*) unbeaten.

Zimbabwe reachhed the 50-run mark in 6.4 overs.

The 44-run stand between Marumani and Myers ended with Washington Sundar trapping Marumani leg-before-wicket for 27 in 24 balls, with five fours. Zimbabwe was 59/3 in 8.2 overs.

Skipper Sikandar Raza was at the crease and halfway through the innings, Zimbabwe was 69/3, with Raza (2*) and Myers (25*) unbeaten.

The partnership between Myers and Raza was yet another short one, as Dube got Myers' wicket with assistance from Abhishek Sharma for 34 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and a six. Zimbabwe was 85/4 in 12.4 overs.

Dube just could not be kept out of action as he ran out Raza for just eight and got the wicket of Jonathan Campbell for four runs in quick succession, reducing Zimbabwe to 90/6 in 14.4 overs.

The all-rounders were enjoying a feast on a tough Harare surface as Abhishek Sharma cleaned up wicketkeeper-batter Clive Madande for just one run, with Sanju Samson taking a fine catch. Zimbabwe was 94/7 in 15.1 overs.

Faraz Akram and Brandon Mavuta helped Zimbabwe put up some fight, helping them cross the 100-run mark in 16.2 overs. Akram targeted Tushar Deshpande with some fine hits. Deshpande got Mavuta for just four runs. Zimbabwe was 120/8 in 17.5 overs.

In the penultimate over, Mukesh got a dangerous Faraz caught behind by Samson for 27 in 13 balls, essentially sealing the game. Zimbabwe was 123/9 in 18.2 overs. He also removed Richard Ngarva for a duck, getting his fourth wicket. Zimbabwe was all out for 125 in 18.3 overs, losing by 42 runs.

Mukesh (4/22) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Dube also delivered a fine spell of 2/25. Abhishek, Washington and Tushar also got a wicket each.

Earlier, a fine half-century by Sanju Samson and a quickfire cameo by Shivam Dube powered India to a modest 167/6 in their 20 overs in the fifth and final T20I of the series against Zimbabwe at Harare on Sunday.

India needs to defend 168 runs in order to win the series 4-1

After being put to bat by Zimbabwe, India started off with a bang, courtesy of two big sixes from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on a no ball and first legal delivery of the first over by Sikandar Raza, the Zimbabwe skipper.

However, Raza had the last laugh as he clean bowled Jaiswal for 12 in five balls. India was 13/1 in 0.4 overs.

Abhishek Sharma joined the skipper, Shubman Gill, at the crease. The pair eased off some pressure by taking down Faraz Akram with two fours and a six in the third over. But in the next over, pacer Blessing Muzarabani removed Abhishek for 14 in 11 balls, with a four and six.

Wicketkeeper Clive Mandande took a fine catch. India was 38/2 in 3.5 overs.

In the very next over, India landed in a big trouble as skipper Gill lost his wicket to Richard

Ngarva for 13 in 14 balls, with Raza plucking a catch at mid-on. India was 40/3 in five overs.

At the end of six overs of powerplay, India was 44/3, with Sanju Samson (3*) and Riyan Parag (1*) unbeaten.

Samson-Parag, teammates from Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), continued with their fine chemistry displayed in the league, this time in Indian colours.

They took India to the halfway point of the inning without much attacking, besides a six each from both. At the end of 10 overs, India was 75/3, with Samson (19*) and Parag (14*) unbeaten.

In the 12th over, Samson relieved some pressure by hitting Brandon Mavuta for two sixes and getting 15 runs off the over. The duo stitched their half-century partnership in 40 balls.

India reached the 100-run mark in 12.4 overs.

Mavuta got the scalp of Parag for 22 in 24 balls, with a six after the batter mistimed a slog which landed in the hands of Ngarva at long-off. The 65-run partnership was over. India was 105/3 in 14.2 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, India was 113/4, with Shivam Dube (8*) and Samson (40*) unbeaten.

Samson reached his second T20I half-century in 39 balls, with four sixes.

Samson's fine innings came to an end with Muzarbani getting the crucial wicket and Tadiwanashe Marumani taking a fine catch. The wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed for 58 in 45 balls, with a four and four sixes. India was 135/5 in 17.3 overs.

In the 19th over, Dube relieved some pressure by smashing Ngarva for two fours and a six. India got a total of 16 runs from the over and crossed the 150-run mark.

At the start of final over, Dube was run out by Raza and Faraz for a 12-ball 26, with two fours and two sixes. India was 153/6 in 19.1 overs. However, Rinku was able to end India's inning on a high with six and four by leg bytes on the final two balls. India ended their innings at 167/6, with Rinku (11*) and Washington Sundar (1*) unbeaten.

Muzarbani (2/19) was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe. Ngarva, Raza, and Mavuta also got a wicket each.

