Mumbai beats Rest of India, lifts Irani Cup after 27 years

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 5 : After waiting for 27 years, Mumbai got hold of the prestigious Irani Trophy on Saturday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Even though the match between Mumbai and the Rest of India ended in a draw, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side won the trophy on the basis of a first-inning lead.

Mumbai's batting-allrounder Tanush Kotian smashed his second first-class ton and helped his side win the trophy for the first time after the 1997-1998 season.

Kotian started the day with just 20 runs and added 94 as Mumbai batted throughout the fifth day and declared at 450-run lead. The Rest of India agreed to end the match in a draw.

Even though ROI spinner Saransh Jain bagged sex wickets but still his side couldn't bowl out Mumbai on the fifth day.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side started the final day with a 274-run lead with Kotian and Sarfaraz Khan on the crease. However, later Saransh Jain removed Sarfaraz and Shardul Thakur. Mumbai added 176 runs on the fifth day after Kotian and Mohit Avasthi (51 runs from 93 balls, 4 fours, and 1 six) cemented a solid partnership.

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led ROI tried their best to dismiss Mumbai batters from the crease but it did not help them clinch a win.

Earlier on the fourth day, fine knocks from Abhimanyu Easwaran and Dhruv Jurel and a game-turning four-wicket haul by Saransh Jain helped Rest of India stay in the hunt during the Irani Cup match against Mumbai.

Sarfaraz Khan was named the 'Player of the Match' after his unbeaten double-century during Mumbai's first inning. He scored 222 runs from 286 balls and smashed 25 fours and 4 sixes.

Brief score: Mumbai 537 & 329/8 (Sarfaraz Khan 222*, Tanush Kotian 114*; Saransh Jain 6/121) vs Rest of India 416 (Abhimanyu Easwaran 191, Dhruv Jurel 93; Tanush Kotian 3/101).

