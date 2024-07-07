Mumbai didn't disappoint: Hardik Pandya on Team India's victory parade after T20 WC triumph

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : India all-rounder Hardik Pandya opened up on Men in Blue's victory parade after the T20 World Cup triumph and said that Mumbai didn't disappoint.

The Men in Blue got hold of the prestigious T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on June 29.

In a video shared on the official social media handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Hardik said that he was very 'fortunate' to be part of Team India's parade in Mumbai which pulled an enormous crowd.

"I've been very fortunate enough to be part of something so amazing which I'll remember for the rest of my life and at the same point of time, everyone in this team. That's what we all work hard for. We work hard to be in this kind of situation, this kind of atmosphere, and the happiness we can provide. Can't be more happy than finishing our all the formalities and all the celebrations in Mumbai. Mumbai didn't disappoint. Mumbai was the best. Aamchi Mumbai!," Hardik said.

He added that it was a 'surreal' feeling to win the T20 World Cup trophy after 13 years.

"I must be on the road (in 2007) because in 2011, I was on the road, celebrating the same team when they came. For me it's more surreal that after 13 years the next trophy that we've got, which I celebrated, I am part of the team. It's Bombay for me eventualy, where my journey started and this will be more special, getting the cup back home and it's so many people's heart full of joy and happiness. I don't think there is any more bigger pleasure or blessing than this," he added.

𝙈𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙖𝙞 𝙙𝙞𝙙 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙩, 𝙈𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙖𝙞 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙚𝙨𝙩 ❤️ Ride the surreal wave of happiness in Mumbai with #TeamIndia Vice-captain Hardik Pandya 👌👌#T20WorldCup | #Champions | @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/y4fZWcN1F9 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2024

Summarising the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli and Axar Patel's attacking partnership took India closer to their dream by propelling them to a competitive total of 176/7. Despite a nervy defence, the Men in Blue managed to defend the total and clinch a 7-run win to lift their second T20 World Cup title.

