Mumbai: Dindoshi Court Fines Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Rs 100 for Not Responding to Influencer Sapna Gill's Plea

A sessions court in Mumbai's Dindoshi fined Rs 100 on cricketer Prithvi Shaw for not responding in a criminal revision application filed by social media influencer Sapna Gill against him in an alleged molestation at a pub in Andheri. Gill had filed a criminal revision application in April last year against Shaw before Dindoshi sessions court, challenging an order by a magistrate who had refused to direct police to register a FIR against Shaw for allegedly molesting her at a pub in Andheri in 2022.

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan, representing influencer Sapna Gill, stated that cricketer using a regular tactic to delay proceedings. Khan said that despite multiple summons and his lawyer being present in court, Shaw has repeatedly prolonged the case.

The court has scheduled Shaw's response to the plea on multiple dates. The court on Tuesday said that one last chance was granted to the cricketer on the previous date, but no reply was filed. "Still, one more chance is granted for a cost of Rs 100, " it said, adjourning the hearing to December 16.

Gill was arrested in February 2023 along with some others in connection with an alleged attack on Shaw following an argument over clicking selfies at a suburban hotel. After being granted bail, Gill approached the Airport police station with a complaint of alleged molestation against Shaw, his friend Ashish Yadav and others. But the police did not register a case.