Mumbai Indians announce Lasith Malinga as Shane Bond's replacement as bowling coach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians on Friday announced Lasith Malinga as bowling coach.

He will join the five-time IPL champions' coaching team, which is led by Mark Boucher and his former teammate Kieron Pollard.

Other than MI, Malinga is also the bowling coach for MI New York in Major League Cricket and MI Cape Town in SA20.

Malinga expressed his excitement and said it is truly an honour for him to be appointed Bowling Coach of Mumbai Indians.

"...My journey in the #OneFamily continues, following MI New York and MI Cape Town. I am looking forward to working closely with Mark, Polly, Rohit and the rest of the team, especially the bowling unit, whose approach I loved last season, and the young MI talent that has the potential to excel, backed by the passionate MI Paltan."

Malinga will fill in the boots of New Zealand pacer Shane Bond whose successful tenure lasted for nine years with the team.

His illustrious career was marked by four Indian Premier League (IPL) trophies as bowling coach for the franchise.

"Mumbai Indians announce that Shane Bond's successful tenure that began in 2015 has ended after a nine-year stint with the team, bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career," a statement said.

Bond began working with the five-time IPL champions in 2015 and went on to play an important role in developing bowling potential at Mumbai Indians.

