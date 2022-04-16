Mumbai Indians become third team to lose first six matches in IPL season after RCB and Delhi

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians became the third team to lose the first six games consecutively in an IPL season on Saturday.

KL Rahul's unbeaten knock of 103 guided Lucknow Super Giants to a comfortable 18 runs win over Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2022. With the defeat, the Rohit Sharma-led side is the only team yet to win a game this season and stand at the bottom of the table.

This is the first time MI have suffered six successive defeats in the history of the IPL. In 2014, they lost 5 games in a row which were also the first five games in the season. Mumbai Indians are only the third team ever to lose their first six games in an IPL season.

With the sixth defeat, MI have equalled Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals) and Royal Challengers Bangalore's unwanted record of losing the most number of matches at the start of a season. But both DC and RCB later registered their first win in the seventh match of the 2013 and 2019 seasons respectively and MI now somehow have to do the same in their next game in order to avoid setting a new unwanted record.

This is Mumbai Indians' sixth successive loss in the Indian Premier League 2022 while for newcomers Lucknow Super Giants, this is their fourth win in the season. In their next match, Mumbai will face Chennai Super Kings who registered their first win of the tournament against Royal Challengers Bangalore last Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

