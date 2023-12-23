Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya Doubtful for IPL 2024

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya faces uncertainty in his availability for the upcoming T20 International (T20I) series against Afghanistan, marking a potential setback for the Men in Blue as they gear up for their first limited-overs challenge in 2024. Suffering from an ankle injury sustained during the ODI World Cup clash against Bangladesh, Hardik's participation in the series and the impending Indian Premier League (IPL) season hangs in the balance.

The injury could pose a significant challenge for the Mumbai Indians, who recently appointed Hardik as their captain for the upcoming IPL season. If confirmed, his absence could lead to a reshuffling of leadership responsibilities within the team.

Reports from PTI on Saturday suggest that Hardik is unlikely to feature in the Afghanistan T20I series, scheduled to commence on January 11, 2024. Sources indicate that he won't be at full fitness, prompting selectors to consider Suryakumar Yadav for the captaincy role. However, with Suryakumar recovering from an injury sustained during the South Africa series, the team management may explore options like Jasprit Bumrah or Shubman Gill to lead the side in the absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Hardik's injury, incurred while bowling against Bangladesh on October 19 in the ODI World Cup, forced him to miss the remainder of the tournament, with Prasidh Krishna stepping in as his replacement. The injury, however, led to the inclusion of Mohammed Shami in the Playing XI, and he emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament despite missing the initial matches.

Medical reports suggest that the home series arrives early for Hardik, who has undergone a remarkable revival with the Indian side in the last 20 months. While Rohit Sharma remains the permanent captain across formats, Hardik, seen as a potential future captain in T20Is, focuses on his recovery with an eye on the IPL 2024 season with the Mumbai Indians.