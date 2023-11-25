In the lead-up to the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the cricketing world is buzzing with speculation surrounding the potential return of all-rounder Hardik Pandya to the Mumbai Indians. Responding to these reports, Indian and Rajasthan Royals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared his insights, suggesting that if the rumors hold true, the Mumbai Indians have struck gold.

Hardik Pandya, a prominent all-rounder, has been in the spotlight over the past few weeks, with reports indicating a possible return to the Mumbai Indians. The trade is rumored to involve no player exchange, with Mumbai Indians reportedly offering INR 15 crore in cash along with an undisclosed amount for the transfer.

Pandya, who has captained the Gujarat Titans in the last two IPL seasons, has been surrounded by rumors of a strained relationship with the team's management. This speculation has fueled suggestions that he might be making a move back to the Mumbai Indians, with reports indicating discussions between Pandya and the five-time champions after the conclusion of the last season.

Ravichandran Ashwin, analyzing the potential move in a video posted on his Instagram account, emphasized the significance of Pandya rejoining Mumbai Indians. Ashwin highlighted that Mumbai Indians typically refrain from player exchanges in trades and pointed out that Pandya is a product of the Mumbai Indians' system. Ashwin noted the potential impact on the team's balance, especially with Pandya's return from Gujarat.

Ashwin stated, "If it's true Mumbai Indians have struck gold. If it's true and it's a complete cash trade from whatever I've read. There's no player that Mumbai will give. Mumbai Indians have never given players on trade. Hardik is an MI-grown player. The team now with Pandya away from Gujarat, it's incredible. There have been three times where captains have been traded. Me, Ajinkya Rahane, and Hardik Pandya. The one difference between Pandya and us is he's an IPL-winning captain, that completely changes the balance even for Gujarat. But that XI there looks mighty threatening."

The confirmation of Hardik Pandya's move to the Mumbai Indians is expected on the 26th when the IPL trade window concludes. Pandya, widely recognized as one of the best all-rounders in cricket, began his IPL journey with the Mumbai Indians in 2015, and the franchise played a pivotal role in nurturing his talent and guiding him to stardom. Pandya played a crucial role in Mumbai Indians winning titles in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. In 2022, he took on the leadership role with the Gujarat Titans and led the team to victory.

Throughout his IPL career, Pandya has showcased his all-round abilities, amassing 2309 runs in 123 games at a strike rate exceeding 145. He has also contributed with the ball, taking 53 wickets. The potential reunion with Mumbai Indians adds an intriguing chapter to the ongoing IPL narrative, promising an exciting twist to the team dynamics in the upcoming season.