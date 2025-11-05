New Delhi [India], November 5 : As the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction approaches, the focus has shifted to the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the key decisions they might face regarding player retention. Former India women's team captain Mithali Raj and ex-India cricketer Saba Karim shared their insights on how the defending champions could shape their squad ahead of the new season.

Speaking on the franchise's potential choices, Mithali Raj said the Mumbai Indians have a challenge on their hands with their overseas all-rounders.

"The Mumbai Indians have tough decisions with their overseas all-rounders. Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, and Hayley Matthews are all match-winners," JioStar expert Mithali said on JioHotstar.

She further added that the Indian core remains strong, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Amanjot Kaur being key figures.

"Among Indian players, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Amanjot Kaur are solid options. But I was particularly impressed by uncapped player Gunalan Kamalini, who showed exciting power-hitting potential in her last appearance this season," she noted.

Meanwhile, former India wicketkeeper and JioStar expert Saba Karim emphasised the importance of consistency in retention for the Mumbai franchise.

"Mumbai Indians have a strong squad; they should maximise their retention slots," Saba explained on JioHotstar.

He believes that Harmanpreet Kaur remains an automatic pick, while Yastika Bhatia adds depth and versatility at the top.

"Captain Harmanpreet Kaur is an automatic pick, and Yastika Bhatia adds great value as a top-order keeper-batter. Among overseas players, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Chloe Tryon offer crucial all-round skills. For the uncapped slot, young left-hander Gunalan Kamalini deserves continued investment after MI backed her last season," he added.

