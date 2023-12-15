Mumbai Indians' heartfelt farewell to former captain Rohit Sharma, Fans express disappointment

On Friday, Mumbai Indians' made an announcement by declaring Hardik Pandya as the captain for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. He will be replacing Rohit Sharma as the team's leader. The news evoked a range of emotions among Mumbai Indians fans. While some expressed joy and excitement about Hardik Pandya taking on the captaincy role, others found themselves reminiscing about the days when Rohit Sharma led the team, creating a bittersweet blend of emotions among the fan base. Meanwhile Mumbai Indians official account posted a sweet video on 'x' which gave some glimpses of the Ro's (Rohit Sharma) captaincy moments.

While posting this video Mumbai Indians team wrote, "Ro, in 2013 you took over as captain of MI. You asked us to 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞. In victories & defeats, you asked us to 𝘚𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘦. 10 years & 6 trophies later, here we are. Our 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧, your legacy will be etched in Blue and gold. Thank you, 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐎💙."

Some fans have accepted the team's decision saying, "We will miss you my captain 🥹💔" while others are commenting and expressing their views and disappointment. One fan wrote, "Man who gives 5 trophies and made Mumbai Indians brand he's sacked from captaincy for Landya 😢 can't believe." Others wrote, "The most chomu franchise.. trade Rohit Sharma to other teams you guys don't deserve Rohit Sharma at all.." another fan tweeted, "Bumrah deserve to be captain of Mumbai Indians after Rohit Sharma."

Man who gives 5 trophies and made Mumbai Indians brand he's sacked from captaincy for Landya 😢 can't believe — Sankott (@Iamsankot) December 15, 2023

The most chomu franchise.. trade rohit sharma to other team you guys don't deserve rohit sharma at all..pic.twitter.com/SOOuvsc7UO — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) December 15, 2023

Bumrah deserve to be captain of Mumbai Indians after Rohit Sharma — Kirkett (@bhaskar_sanu08) December 15, 2023

Pandya, who was traded from Gujarat Titans in November this year, will replace Rohit Sharma. The latter had been at the helm of the side since 2013, taking over from Ricky Ponting. "We express our gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership; his tenure as the captain of the Mumbai Indians since 2013 has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Jayawardene added. Back in 2013, after MI had got off to a poor start under the captaincy of Ricky Ponting, the franchise would turn to Rohit Sharma to lead them. A call that resulted in their first-ever league title. Since then, Rohit has led the team to four more titles – the joint-most for any captain alongside MS Dhoni.