Mumbai Indians hit new low, become only team to lose first 7 matches in IPL season

Mumbai Indians on Thursday became the first team to lose their first seven matches in an Indian Premier League season.

Five-time champions bagged this dubious record after Chennai Super Kings defeated Rohit Sharma-led side by three wickets at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

MI surpassed the earlier joint record of Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals) and Royal Challengers Bangalore who started off with six defeats each in 2013 and 2019 respectively.

This is also the 11th instance of a side losing seven matches in a row in IPL but the first time a team that had previously won the IPL title endured the ignominy.

Talking about the match, CSK won the toss and followed the trend in this year's tournament of bowling first.

Mukesh Choudhary of CSK dismissed the openers for a duck in the very first over. After this, MI fought hard with the help of Tilak Varma's 51 off 43 and managed to put up a total of 155.

MI also started by taking the CSK opener for a duck after which the steady partnership from Uthappa (30 off 25) and Rayudu (40 off 35) got the team nearer to the target.

The quick cameo from Pretorius(22 from 14) was very crucial in the end and the classic finisher MS Dhoni(28* off 13) finished the match with a boundary of the last ball.

( With inputs from ANI )

