Mumbai Indians launch their WPL anthem song 'Aali Re'

Mumbai Indians are all geared up for the first season of the Women’s Premier League.To mark the momentous occasion, Mumbai Indians have unveiled a brand new marketing campaign, Aali Re, which celebrates women and their incredible spirit. Aali Re is a simple yet powerful twist to the iconic clarion call of Aala Re associated with the Mumbai Indians. The 360-degree campaign will be spread across various mediums such as TV, digital, outdoor, and radio, with the Aali Re anthem being a particular highlight, inspired by the original ‘Aala Re’ anthem, which now features women vocalist.

Explaining the campaign further, a Mumbai Indians spokesperson says, “With this being the inaugural edition, the Mumbai Indians women’s team will have the opportunity to shape the future of women’s cricket and young women in sports. They will also inspire countless girls to make a career in sport and also encourage families to support budding athletes. Our campaign Aali Re captures that emotion."

Just like their players, Mumbai Indians also have the most passionate and loyal fans, the MI Paltan, who are the backbone of the team and stand behind them through all highs and lows. With the start of the WPL, the fans will get the chance to come to the stadium and show their support. This time by getting behind this remarkable bunch of women, who will look to continue Mumbai Indians’ legacy of playing stylish and gutsy cricket that takes the game forward to leave an indelible mark on the supporters.The women’s team’s arrival marks the beginning of a new era for Mumbai Indians.