Mumbai Indians lose followers in Instagram after Hardik Pandya's captaincy announcement

Mumbai Indians, the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, have witnessed a significant decline in their social media following the abrupt removal of Rohit Sharma from captaincy. The decision, which saw Hardik Pandya taking over the reins, has left fans disgruntled, leading to a loss of 1.5 lakh Instagram followers.

Within an hour, the team's Instagram account witnessed a loss of four lakh followers, reflecting the passionate support Rohit Sharma garnered during his tenure. Fans took to social media platforms to express their frustration, using hashtags like #RohitSharma to showcase their solidarity with the ousted captain.

Mumbai Indians on Friday decided to replace Rohit Sharma, who led the franchise to five IPL titles, with Hardik Pandya as captain to ensure smooth transition of leadership in their ranks.Rohit, 36, is the joint-most successful captain in the IPL alongside Chennai Super Kings’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni.In an emotional message to the fans on Wednesday, Rohit said the support from the people had given him the

motivation to “start working again and look for another ultimate prize”. It was the first time he had opened up since India’s loss in the ODI World Cup final.