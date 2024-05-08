Mumbai Indians Officially Eliminated from 2024 IPL Playoffs as Sunrisers Hyderabad Crush Lucknow Super Giants

The Mumbai Indians' hopes of reaching the 2024 IPL playoffs officially ended Wednesday after Sunrisers Hyderabad's commanding win over Lucknow Super Giants. MI, the five-time IPL champions, were already struggling with just four wins in their first 11 matches under new captain Hardik Pandya. Their loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on May 3 left them needing to win their remaining matches and relying on favourable results elsewhere to qualify.

With SRH's victory, Hyderabad climbs to 14 points in the standings. With Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants set to play on May 14, at least one of those teams will also reach 14 points, effectively eliminating MI from contention.

MI face a difficult road ahead, with their next match against KKR at Eden Gardens in Kolkata followed by a final clash against LSG on May 17. Jasprit Bumrah has been a bright spot with the ball, but the batting lineup has lacked consistency, and Pandya's captaincy has drawn scrutiny.

SRH Thrash LSG to Revive Playoff Hopes

Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashed Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday, storming back into the top three of the IPL standings after their recent loss to MI.

Opting to bat first, LSG struggled and posted their lowest powerplay total of the season (27 for 2). KL Rahul's innings was criticized, and the team relied on Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran for late-innings momentum. LSG ultimately managed only 165 runs in their 20 overs.

Despite initial impressions of a slow pitch, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma dominated the chase. Head reached his fifty off just 16 balls, while Abhishek matched his feat in 19 deliveries. SRH amassed 107 runs in the powerplay, leaving LSG bewildered. The dominant victory, secured with 10 wickets and 9.4 overs to spare, propelled SRH into the top three of the IPL table.