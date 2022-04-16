Mumbai Indians opt to bowl, against Lucknow Super Giants

Under fire skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to field first against Lucknow Super Giants. Mumbai who are staring at a 6th defeat have ringed in a couple of changes with Fabian Allen making his debut for the five time champions. Mumbai who have faced criticism for playing with three foreigners have decided to go for the 4 man policy.

Mumbai Indians will be hurt and hungry after what seems to be a disastrous start to the season. They came close to winning their last game, but two crucial run-outs cost them. Since the arrival of Suryakumar Yadav, their batting looks fairly good but it's the bowling that proved to be the point of concern. Meanwhile, for Lucknow, Gowtham misses out and Manish Pandey comes in. Lucknow lost their last game by 3 runs against a out of form Rajasthan Royals.