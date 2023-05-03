Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Punjab Kings in Mohali

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to field first in the crucial game against Punjab Kings.Punjab Kings got off to a pretty good start by winning their first two games of the season, but since then, they have had a topsy-turvy time, just like most of the other teams.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians haven't been at their best either, as their bowling has failed to fire as a unit. Openers - Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma have blown hot and cold, but the form of Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David would have given the five-time IPL champions a lot of confidence. The way David struck a hat-trick of sixes to seal the game against Rajasthan Royals, it would have given Mumbai a lot of assurance in the finisher's abilities moving forward in the tournament. It's pitch number 4, this is one of the highest scoring venues. It's the same surface that was used for PBKS vs RCB, match 27. There's some good coverage of grass on the wicket, but there are some bad patches, so it might be two-paced.