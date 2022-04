Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to field first against Punjab Kings. Mumbai Indians will be aiming to break their losing streak in the season as they are the only team who are still winless in the tournament.

The PBKS have been playing an attacking brand of cricket but will soon look to change their fortunes. Tim David has been booted out of the team after a couple of failures and the five time champions have recalled Tymal Mills back in the squad.