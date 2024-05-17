Mumbai Indians opt to field against Lucknow Super Giants, Arjun Tendulkar replaces Bumrah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to field against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

The Mumbai-based franchise stands at the bottom of the IPL 2024 standings with eight points, having won only four of their 13 matches so far.

The Super Giants are in seventh place on the standings after winning six of 13 matches. They have 12 points with a net run rate of -0.787 and are coming into this match after conceding defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) by 19 runs.

Hardik Pandya confirmed that Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, will replace Jasprit Bumrah in the playing eleven against LSG.

"What character we bring into the last match matters. No Bumrah so in comes Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma is out injured so Brevis gets a chance, Tim David is out as well," Pandya said.

KL Rahul said Devdutt Padikkal and Matt Henry will play against Mumbai Indians on Friday.

"Quinton misses out, Devdutt comes in. Matt Henry comes in. Those are the big changes. Obviously disappointed. We started well in the season. Couple of weeks ago we were sitting in the top four. But that's how the tournament is. It's an opportunity today to come out and play our best cricket and entertain the crowd," Rahul said.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (Wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Hardik Pandya (C), Nehal Wadhera, Romario Shepherd, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (Wk/C), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

