Mumbai Indians release anthem song ‘Dil Khol Ke, MI Bolke’ for IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL winners, launched the team anthem song for 2022, “MI MI Bol Ke, Khelenge Dil Kholke.'' The anthem is a continuation of Mumbai’s “Khelenge Dil Kholke” campaign for the 2022 IPL season. Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan can be seen shaking a leg, while Rohit and Kishan are also seen iterating a rap portion. “MI bolke khelenge. Paltan, make some noise for our boys in Blue & Gold as we present a new song,” read Mumbai Indians’ caption as they released the song.

“Mumbai Indians have always played with passion – Straight from the heart, driven by the motto – never give up. Also, one of our main pillars is the fans that we have across the globe. The anthem is a reflection of the young and GenZ fans, who have continued to support and push us forward, every time we take to the field,” a Mumbai Indians spokesperson was quoted by their official website, “Our style of cricket, brand values, and everything that we do, resonates with their values, beliefs and inspires them, which is reflected in the growth of the MI Paltan army over the years,” he added.“IPL is cricketainment. It’s cricket with huge doses of entertainment mixed in. And while we addressed the fulfilment of dreams of young aspiring cricketers in the last campaign, we wanted to have some fun this time around. The last film was for aspiring cricketers. This one, though, is for the fans. It’s an all-out visual spectacle with a sing-along aspect. It’s a chant for fans to express their love. We owed them something for their love. This is our way of giving them something they can truly own,” Anurag Agnihotri, Managing Partner Ogilvy said.

