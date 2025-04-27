"Mumbai Indians team has been very special": Corbin Bosch on his IPL debut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : Mumbai Indians all rounder Corbin Bosch made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Addressing the post match presentation, Bosch said, "I officially got the news first thing in the morning, super happy. It is a super special day for me as it is my brother's birthday...what a special day to make my debut. This Mumbai Indians team has been very special, really enjoyed the journey so far."

Corbin mentioned that he was nervous before the debut, but settled down after making contact with the ball.

"My nerves were through the roof the whole time, but once I made contact with the ball, the nerves settled down. I put a lot of work behind the scenes with my bowling back in South Africa. I am just happy to bat wherever the team needs me, and willing to contribute as much as I can for the team. The crowd has been absolutely fantastic, glad that we could make this day a little special for them. Such a special initiative from the Mumbai Indians team," he added.

A brilliant four-wicket haul by Mumbai Indians (MI) bowler Jasprit Bumrah and Boult scalped three wickets powered MI to their fifth and commanding win in the ongoing Indian Premier League by 55 runs against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

On his debut, Corbin made a vital 20 off 10 balls, and Corbin has played 86 T20S, having taken 59 wickets and posting a highest batting score of 81 runs .

Corbin was a part of the victorious Proteas' U-19 side that lifted the World Cup in 2014 and was also the player of the match in the final, producing a magnificent spell of 4/15.

He has been a regular across formats for his domestic team and made his debut for the Proteas in 2024.

Earlier in the year, he also played a key role in MI Cape Town's title-winning season in SA20, picking 11 wickets in the title-winning campaign.

