Mumbai Indians to release Rohit Sharma after World Cup final loss?

Hardik Pandya is likely to return to Mumbai Indians for the Indian Premier 2024. In what could be the biggest trade in the history of the league, the captain of Gujarat Titans could be heading to five-time champions. According to Cricketnext.com, Pandya might be home-bound to Mumbai Indians, potentially in a direct swap with Rohit Sharma moving to Gujarat Titans in the trading window. The rumor mill also mentioned that instead of letting Rohit Sharma go, MI might let go of injury-prone England pacer Jofra Archer. However, it is possible that MI may ask Hardik to take Archer's spot for a year before taking over as captain by replacing Rohit.

Hardik Pandya joined MI in 2015 at a base price of Rs 10 lakh. With MI, Pandya got a big platform to showcase his skills and was featured in four title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.After a lot of success with Mumbai Indians, he was released by the franchise ahead of the mega auction in 2022 and was picked up by Gujarat Titans – one of the two new franchises. He was named captain of the GT franchise and went on to win the IPL 2022 in his debut season as leader. The deadline for the IPL transfer window is November 26 and it remains to be seen how hard Gujarat Titans will bargain for their captain and star all-rounder. Hardik Pandya also had a lot of success as Gujarat Titans skipper. Under his captainship, GT won their first-ever edition in IPL 2022. In the 2023 season, Gujarat Titans finished as runners-up after losing to the final to Chennai Super Kings.