Mumbai Indians welcome The Hundred's London-based franchise 'Oval Invincibles' to #OneFamily

Mumbai (Mahrashtra) [India], February 10 : Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), owners of Mumbai Indians (MI), through its subsidiary, RISE Worldwide, on Monday announced its successful bid to partner with the London-based Oval Invincibles, a franchise in England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) The Hundred.

Fresh off lifting yet another league title in South Africa over the weekend, MI welcomed the men's team, reigning champions of The Hundred in 2023 and 2024, and the formidable women's squad, winners of the inaugural 100-ball league in 2021 and champions again in 2022, to the #OneFamily, a press release said

This milestone further cements MI's position as a global cricketing powerhouse, with seven cricket teams spanning four continents and five countries across both men's and women's cricket once the deal is closed. The completion of the transaction, including the acquisition of a 49 per cent shareholding in Oval Invincibles, is subject to customary diligence and documentation, the release said.

"Cricket is more than just a sport, it's a passion that unites people across geographies and cultures. Welcoming Oval Invincibles into our Mumbai Indians family is a proud and special moment. With this partnership, we expand our MI fan base across India, New York, the UAE, South Africa, and now England - ushering in a new chapter of our global cricketing journey. At Mumbai Indians, we remain deeply committed to nurturing young talent, building champion teams, and bringing fans closer to the game," Nita Ambani said as quoted from the press release.

"We are glad to be part of Oval Invincibles, the most successful team in The Hundred, and welcome them into the Mumbai Indians family. England, with its rich cricketing culture, has always been special to the game. To have the iconic Oval, which has witnessed some of cricket's greatest moments, as our home venue is truly special. We look forward to collaborating with like-minded partners, Surrey CCC, who share our passion and ethos for the sport. By leveraging our global cricket expertise, we aim to further elevate the teams, engage with fans, and expand our footprint in the sport we love," Akash Ambani added.

Oli Slipper, Chair of Surrey CCC, said, the partnership will bring "continued success" to both Surrey CCC and theHundred team. "We said at the outset that we wanted the best partner to ensure that Surrey continue to lead the way in English cricket and in Mumbai Indians that is what we have got. They share our passion for cricket, they own the biggest and most successful team in the IPL, the Mumbai Indians, and we believe this partnership will bring continued success to both Surrey CCC and our Hundred team. Beyond cricket, the huge success of RIL's global business will help Surrey to thrive off the field too. I couldn't be more excited to welcome Mrs Nita Ambani, Akash and his team as our new partners."

Mumbai Indians brings a wealth of experience in building world-class cricket teams, with a strong commitment to nurturing players and engaging fans globally. It currently has five T20 cricket teams across three continents in four countries, now taking the tally to seven teams across four continents and five countries, the release said.

Over 17 years, the dedication of the MI family has resulted in 11 league titles across the globe, including five IPL championships, two Champions League victories, and the inaugural WPL and Major League Cricket titles in 2023, ILT20 in 2024 and SA20 in 2025. Every team in the MI Family now has a winner's trophy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor