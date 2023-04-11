Mumbai Indians win their first game of IPL 2023, Delhi suffer fourth defeat

Axar Patel struck 54 off just 25 balls to help Delhi Capitals post 172 all out against Mumbai Indians in Match 16. Axar's knock was studded with four boundaries and five sixes. Captain David Warner chipped in with 51. For MI, Piyush Chawla and Jason Behrendorff took three wickets each.

Delhi Capitals (DC) struck thrice in seven deliveries as Mumbai Indians (MI) find themselves in a tricky position in the 173 chase in the IPL clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. It all started with the dismissal of Tilak Varma by Mukesh Kumar, who then packed Suryakumar Yadav for a first ball duck. Abhishek Porel then plucked a spectacular catch to end Rohit Sharma's stay in the middle in the next over. Rohit had earlier got MI off to an explosive start with Ishan Kishan. The pair added 71 runs for the opening wicket before a mix-up cost Ishan his wicket on 31(26). In the end Mumbai registered a closely fought win with Delhi losing their fourth game of the season.